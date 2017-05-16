Will Ferrell Makes Appearance At Italian Restaurant In East Boston

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Funnyman Will Ferrell was in town this weekend, and the actor stopped by famed Italian hot spot Rino’s Place in East Boston for a homecooked meal.

Ferrel is filming his latest project Daddy’s Home 2 alongside Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, John Lithgow and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Tagging along for the meal was costar Linda Cardellini, whom you might recognize as Meg from the Netflix Florida Keys melodrama Bloodline.

On the menu for the night? Sausage and broccoli rapi over homemade linguini for Ferrell, and chicken and broccoli over a homemade fusilli alfredo for Cardellini. The party of five also shared rigatoni bolognese, veal chop parmigiana, and Rino’s famous lobster ravioli.

In business for 32 years, Rino’s was first opened by Italian immigrants Rino and Anna DiCenso. The DiCenso’s have since passed off the business to their son, Chef Anthony.

Filming for Daddy’s Home 2 will continue over the next few weeks at various locations around the state. There is currently a full Hollywood-style movie set temporarily erected at the old Showcase Cinemas in Lawrence, with actors set to arrive this week.