Can’t Beat Kennedy: 05/17

6:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tabia from Dorchester

A “Purge” TV series will air on both the USA Network and Syfy beginning sometime next year. It’ll be a companion show to the “Purge” movie franchise, which also has a new movie coming next year. How many films have already been released?

Bravo has ordered a 6 hour scripted event series that will follow the relationship between iconic editor Anna Wintour and Daily Beast co-founder Tina Brown. Which magazine was Wintour an editor for?

ABC is officially reviving Roseanne. Original Roseanne cast members Laurie Metcalf & Johnny Galecki still act alongside one another on The Big Bang Theory as Johnny plays Leonard & Laurie has a recurring role as who?

Jenna Dewan Tataum was a backup dancer for Justin Timberlake back in the day & even dated him after his split with Britney Spears. Jenna has now been married to Channing Tatum for almost 8 years & the two have a daughter together named what?

13 years ago Massachusetts became which U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage?

7:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Katie from Melrose

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman says the show is never getting back together. Who was Rachel’s roommate for the majority of the show?

Our good friend Bob saget turns 60 today. What was the dog’s name in Full House?

Billy Joel will perform for a 4th straight year this summer at Fenway & said he is planning a potential collaboration with a major pop star at some point. Finish the lyric CBK

Pop-Tarts is now using a jolly rancher filling including watermelon, cherry, and green apple flavors. Which is not a pop tart flavor? A&W ROOT BEER, S’MORES, PUMPKIN SPICE

Zac efron has been cast as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in an upcoming psychological thriller. His first big break was Disney Channel’s High School Musical. Currently, how many High School Musical films are there?

8:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy



Disney is working with the FBI & refusing to pay the hackers who allegedly stole the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie. Including this, how many films have there been?

According to one of its top execs, 20th Century Fox would like to eventually reboot How I Met Your Mother. Neil Patrick Harris who costarred on the comedy now plays Count Olaf from which book turned Netflix television show?

Katy Perry will release her new album Witness next month & plans to tour starting later this year as well. Katy is only the 2nd artist to send 5 singles to the #1 spot from a single album. Who was the first?

Oprah gave a commencement speech at a Georgia college & stressed the fact “a closet full of shoes won’t make you happy.” On Oprah’s long running talk show, interior designer Nate Berkus was her go to—he & his husband now have their own design show, “Nate & Jeremiah By Design” on which network?

Monday night James Corden announced Harry Styles would be joining him for Carpool Karaoke. Who has not performed on Carpool Karaoke?

ADAM LEVINE, STEPH CURRY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD