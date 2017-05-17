Liam Payne Does An Amazing Family Guy Impression

Liam Payne has been known to do a pretty accurate American accent, so when the former One Direction member stopped by Mix 104.1 earlier this week, Karson & Kennedy had to put the British artist on the spot.

“It depends, where are we in America? Boston?” asked Liam.

“It’s like Peter Griffin from Family Guy,” he laughed, before launching into a full on impression of the animated dad from the hit FOX show.

Watch the clip in the player at the top of the post, and listen to Karson & Kennedy Friday morning at 7:15am ET for their full interview with Liam Payne.