Can’t Beat Kennedy: 05/18

6:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Bethany from Salem

ABC has cancelled “Dr. Ken” after just 2 seasons. True or false, actor Ken Jeong who plays Dr. Ken is a licensed physician in real life?

16 years ago the first “Shrek” was released & went onto spawn 3 sequels & eventually make $3.5 billion. I’m a Believer became the movie’s theme song & it was sang by which band for the film?

Jimmy Kimmel & Justin Theroux are developing a live “sitcom special” where classic sitcom scripts from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s are acted out live by current comedy stars. Which of the following is not a Jimmy Kimmel bit on his late night show? Mean Tweets, Lie Witness News, Whisper Game

Yesterday Trump stated no politician has been treated worse than he. Who shot Abe Lincoln?

“Forbes” says that Beyonce and Jay Z are worth a combined $1.16 billion. Which one of them is worth more?

Kellyanne Conway is denying the “Morning Joe” hosts’ claim that she hates President Trump. Are the co-hosts Joe & Minka or James & Melissa?

7:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Bonnie from Quincy

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend were allegedly beaten, tied up, and robbed at their townhouse. Dina & her sister starred on the reality show together for a few seasons. Who is her sister?

Tina Fey turns 47 today. Tina wrote & co-starred in what 2004 movie with Lindsay Lohan?

A “Golden Girls” version of the board game “Clue” is in the works. The object is to figure out WHO ate the last piece of cheesecake, WHAT they left at the scene of the crime, and WHERE it happened. What city is Golden Girls set in?

A girl scout troop leader in Kentucky has been charged with felony theft as she stole $15k worth of cookies & disappeared. According to a 2011 survey found on the girl scouts website, which is the best selling cookie?

Miley Cyrus is saying Katy Perry’s I Kissed a Girl is really about her. The chorus of the song is I kissed a girl & I ________ it.

8:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Jeremiah from Dedham

TBS is bringing back the game show “The Joker’s Wild” with Snoop Dogg as the host. What is the longest running TV game show?

ABC is doing a live musical special called “The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live.” What kind of animal is Ariel’s friend Sebastian?

11 years ago, “That ’70s Show” went off the air for the last time. It’s where this now married couple first met & acted together. Who is the couple?

Five Guys is officially America’s favorite burger joint. It narrowly beat out this west coast joint that won last year. Who won it last year?