Pharrell Calls Grads ‘History-Makers’ in Commencement Speech

By Robyn Collins

Grammy winner Pharrell Williams delivered an inspiring commencement speech to the NYU class of 2017 yesterday (May 17). The producer took the opportunity to campaign for women’s rights.

The “Happy” star, who received a Doctor of Fine Arts degree, told Tisch School of the Arts graduates that the current generation has an opportunity to create equal rights and opportunities.

He commended the youth for “unraveling deeply entrenched laws, principals, and misguided values that have held women back for far too long and, therefore, have held us all back.”

Pharrell added, “Imagine the possibilities when women are not held back. The world that you will live in that will be a lot better. This is the first generation that navigates with the security and confidence to treat women as equals.”

He asked students, “What will they honor you guys for some day?”