‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Already Reveals That She Is Engaged

May 18, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: ABC, nick viall, Rachel Lindsay, the bachelorette

By: Eric Donnelly

Welp, there’s one surprise out for this season.

According to E! News, The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay has revealed she’s engaged on a conference call with reporters.

“I am very much so in love and very much so engaged…I am getting my happy ending!” she said to a Dallas reporter. E! News also notes how rare it is we get this info before the season even starts — it kind of kills a big surprise of the season.

Whatever, as long as she’s better to watch than Nick Viall I’m happy.

