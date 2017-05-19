There’s A Zipline Coming To The Greenway This Summer

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Starting in June, you’ll be able to zipline across the Rose Kennedy Greenway in downtown Boston for $8. Dubbed “The Z,” the 220-foot cable will stretch across a section of the Greenway between Clinton and North Streets, just past Faneuil Hall and the longstanding Greenway Carousel.

“The Z will offer visitors a new perspective on Boston and The Greenway,” said the associate director of programs for the Greenway Conservancy, Keelin Purcell, in a statement. “The zipline, art, and tetherball games add to our nearby Carousel and fountains as terrific, all-ages, family-friendly attractions.”

Scheduled to run through September, the installation is part of the Greenway’s ongoing efforts to bring extra revenue into the park while creating an inviting space for visitors and locals. Facing budget cuts at the state level, every ride on the zipline will go a long way to preserving the Greenway’s future.

“The zipline–like our efforts with public art and the coming Trillium beer garden–are innovative additions that bring new audiences to enjoy The Greenway,” said Jesse Brackenbury, the Greenway’s executive director. “Our partnerships with private operators and private funders make this innovation possible.”