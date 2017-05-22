Here Is Celine Dion Dancing Backstage To Cher At The BBMA’s

By: Eric Donnelly

One icon fan-girling another!

Celine Dion may have had the best performance of the night with “My Heart Will Go On,” but it looks like she had her own favorite performance — Cher!

The “Because You Loved Me” visionary seemed to love Cher’s performance as cameras caught her watching it backstage and dancing and singing along!



RELATED: 8 Best Moments of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

It’s amazing seeing one of the biggest stars in the industry getting excited by another. This is what award shows are all about!