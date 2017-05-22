Wife’s Maternity Photo With Deployed Soldier Is Going Viral For Obvious Reasons

By: Eric Donnelly

This is ADORABLE!

According to CBS News, this photo of a Veronica and Brandon Phillips is going viral for obvious reasons. Brandon serves in the Air Force and is thousands of miles from his pregnant wife.

“When it came time for her maternity shoot, Phillips wanted to honor her husband in a special way. So, she asked her photographer Jennifer McMahon of Jenniefer Ariel Photography to photoshop her husband into one of the pictures.” This is the gorgeous outcome:



Veronica told PEOPLE magazine that “[The photos] are so beautiful, I tear up whenever I look at them. He loved them too. It was a really nice outcome.”

If you want to check out more of Jennifer Ariel’s photos then click here to head to her Facebook page!