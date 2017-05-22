#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Wife’s Maternity Photo With Deployed Soldier Is Going Viral For Obvious Reasons

May 22, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Air Force, husband, maternity, People, Photo, pregnant, wife

By: Eric Donnelly

This is ADORABLE!

According to CBS News, this photo of a Veronica and Brandon Phillips is going viral for obvious reasons. Brandon serves in the Air Force and is thousands of miles from his pregnant wife.

“When it came time for her maternity shoot, Phillips wanted to honor her husband in a special way. So, she asked her photographer Jennifer McMahon of Jenniefer Ariel Photography to photoshop her husband into one of the pictures.” This is the gorgeous outcome:


RELATED: Kelly Clarkson on Covering a ‘Hamilton’ Song While Pregnant

Veronica told PEOPLE magazine that “[The photos] are so beautiful, I tear up whenever I look at them. He loved them too. It was a really nice outcome.”

If you want to check out more of Jennifer Ariel’s photos then click here to head to her Facebook page!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live