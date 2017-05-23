#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Jessica Simpson Has Written “About 38” Songs For Her New Album

May 23, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Ellen, Ellen Degenerous, Jessica Simpson, mermaids, Music

By: Eric Donnelly

Take my breath away!

Jessica Simpson stopped by the Ellen show yesterday where she had a very — interesting — interview. It definitely got a little awkward at times, but in classic JS fashion she couldn’t do basic math.


After talking about her husband, kids, and mermaids, Ellen DeGeneres asked her about her fashion empire and new music. Can you believe the Jessica Simpson collection grosses over $1-billion a year?!

On her new music she said she has “about 38” song written so far, which by her logic could mean 36 or 39…watch the interview and you’ll understand. The “With You” songstress says she is impressed with herself and Ellen will be too.

Finally there’s new Jessica Simpson music!!

