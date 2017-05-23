#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

The Entire Country Of Sweden Is Now On AIRBNB

May 23, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: AIRBNB, camp, Stockholm, Sweden

By: Eric Donnelly

No literally…

Mashable reports that the entire country of Sweden is now listed on AIRBNB. “In an effort to boost tourism, Sweden is appealing to the Airbnb generation of travelers in an unusual way: by listing their entire country as available for stay.”

How might this be possible? It’s an interesting explanation.

“Sweden is trying to educate and interest travelers in their concept of ‘Allemansrätten,’ otherwise known as “the freedom to roam. Basically, Swedish law states that all people have the right to be free on their land. That means free to camp, to hike, and explore, and to use natural resources at will.”

Instead of renting a pricey apartment in downtown Stockholm, or an expensive Öre ski lodge, you can just camp out wherever you want!

