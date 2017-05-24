#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Boston Globe Sends Pizza To Manchester Evening News In Show Of Solidarity

May 24, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: boston globe, Manchester Arena, Manchester Evening News, Rami Abou-Sabe

By Rami Abou-Sabe

The Boston Globe sent pizza to the reporters at Manchester Evening News as a gesture of solidarity following Monday’s terror attack on the U.K. city.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Officially Suspends Dangerous Woman Tour Dates

Manchester Evening News has been at the forefront of the round-the-clock coverage following the tragedy at Manchester Arena Monday night (May 22) that took the lives of 22 and injured 59 others.

It’s safe to say, the MEN editorial team was pretty thankful for the show of support from across the pond.

Manchester Evening News readers have already raised over £1 million in support of the victims’ families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live