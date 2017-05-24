Boston Globe Sends Pizza To Manchester Evening News In Show Of Solidarity

By Rami Abou-Sabe
The Boston Globe sent pizza to the reporters at Manchester Evening News as a gesture of solidarity following Monday’s terror attack on the U.K. city.
Manchester Evening News has been at the forefront of the round-the-clock coverage following the tragedy at Manchester Arena Monday night (May 22) that took the lives of 22 and injured 59 others.
It’s safe to say, the MEN editorial team was pretty thankful for the show of support from across the pond.
Manchester Evening News readers have already raised over £1 million in support of the victims’ families.
The @BostonGlobe sent us pizza to keep us going. Thanks friends. pic.twitter.com/kVH0TXddz9
— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 24, 2017
Big thanks from @MENnewsdesk to @GlobeMcGrory and @BostonGlobe for lunch today #StrongerTogether #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/s2ydAuljFX
— RobIrvine MEN editor (@RobIrvine99) May 24, 2017