Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 5/24

Sir Roger Moore, the longest running James Bond, passed away yesterday at the age of 89. In how many films did he play James Bond? 5, 7, 12

Lebron James got a fan thrown out of Game 3 Sunday night after getting into a back & forth argument with the fan. Lebron appeared in what 2014 film alongside Amy Schumer & Bill Hader?

Despite being MIA this year, Taylor Swift is now back in the limelight as Katy Perry blamed her for their feud. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever is the only song she’s done all year with which former member of 1D?

Apparently Shaq wants to run for sheriff in 2020—he hasn’t specified where, but says he’s very interested in law enforcement. What pain reliever product does Shaq do commercials for?

According to an insider close to the couple, Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi are not having a baby to save their rocky marriage. Portia plays Elizabeth North on what ABC political drama?

Khloe Kardashian says she eats McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and KFC, but she only orders the low-calorie options. Which has been around the longest?

Beyoncé bared her baby bump, complete with a fake tattoo, at a “push party” on Saturday night. How old is her first daughter Blue Ivy? – 1, 3 or 5

Yesterday, spicy skittles & starbursts debuted at the annual Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago. For the majority of M&M commercials, there are 2 main talking M&Ms, what colors are they?

Ashlee Simpson had an unsalvageable lip synching scandal on which late night show in 2004?

The Patriots will give Gronk the opportunity to become the highest-paid tight end in the NFL this season with a potential double in salary. The Pats kicker has a very similar last name to Gronk, what is it?

Despite receiving 6,000 complaints, the FCC won’t penalize Stephen Colbert for his joke about which 2 politicians?

Hailey Baldwin tops “Maxim” magazine’s annual Hot 100. Which Baldwin brother is her father?

27 years ago the media figured out Milli Vanilli was lip synching & then 4 days after that the band was stripped of what?

Mariska Hargitay says Law & Order SVU is definitely her calling. She is currently the only remaining cast member from season 1. This actor joined the series for season 2 & has remained ever since—who is it?

Yesterday on Ellen, Nicki Minaj revealed she is celibate saying, “I’m just chilling right now. I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any men. I hate men.” True or false, she was a judge on American Idol?