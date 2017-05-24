Mom Doesn’t Want Her Daughter Going To Boston Calling

We got an email today from an a young girl home from college with a tricky situation on her hands. In the wake of the tragedy in Manchester, England her mother doesn’t want her attending Boston Calling this weekend.

She’s had the tickets for awhile & really wants to go but also wants to be respectful of her mother’s opinion.

Should she go & should she ere on the side of caution & skip it?

Take a listen by clicking above to see what Karson, Kennedy, Salt & Mix listeners think!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.