‘Hollywood Medium’ Tyler Henry Warned Alan Thicke About His Heart Months Before His Death

By: Eric Donnelly

This is scary…

According to E! News, the Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry talked with Alan Thicke about his health just months before his passing. Thicke passed away in December of 2016.

Tyler says to Thicke, “I really want to keep this in mind…I have to talk about health and it’s kind of health with family. For the men in your family it’s really good to just take into consideration that blood pressure is going to be something that we really have to keep in mind.” Check out a clip below — also included is Tanya Thicke and Tyler doing an interview for Inside Edition watching the clip:





“So just kinda keep that in mind, I have a couple people who kind of came through and acknowledged passing in a bit of a similar sense and it’s almost saying like, ‘Keep in mind your own heart.'”

Watch the new episodes of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry Wednesdays at 8PM on E!