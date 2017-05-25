Katy Perry Apparently Wants To End Her Beef With Taylor Swift

By: Eric Donnelly

After recently opening up about her beef with Taylor Swift, it seems Katy Perry already wants to squash it and unite.

According to Jezebel, the “Swish Swish” singer said in a recent interview that, “I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal.”

RELATED: Katy Perry Explains History of Taylor Swift Beef: ‘Like, She Started It’

She went on to say, “I don’t have any beef really with anyone. I love everyone, and honestly I love everyone and I think we need to unite more than ever. I think we see that today especially — like we need to come together and love on each other today.”

It’s a bit skeptical to just open up so publicly on Carpool Karaoke and then turn around so quickly and say you want it to all end, but hey we’re all for everyone coming together!

Wouldn’t hate a collab from these two…just throwing it out there.