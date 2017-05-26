Boston Calling: Food & Drink Guide

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Boston Calling returns this Memorial Day Weekend for three days of music, food, and comedy. Hosted at the 16-acre Harvard Athletic Complex (May 26-28), the festival boasts headliners Chance the Rapper, Mumford and Sons, and Tool. Also slated to appear are Icelandic indie-rock juggernauts Sigur Ros, dance impresarios Major Lazer, and the Rivers Cuomo-led throwback, Weezer. Weekend passes, as well as single-day general admission and VIP tickets, are still available on the Boston Calling website.

More than just a music event, the festival’s food and drink offerings have doubled in 2017. Featuring 11 new vendors including The Smoke Shop, FoMu, and Shuck Food Truck (where you can get oysters on the half shell), Boston Calling looks to add even more variety to a menu that includes veterans like Tasty Burger, Whole Heart Provisions, and Roxy’s Grilled Cheese.

“Adding to the wide range of food options, VIP and Platinum ticket holders will have access to a select menu from acclaimed Boston restaurants and chefs,” say the organizers. “In VIP, ticketholders will enjoy options from Will Gilson, Chef and owner of Puritan & Company and Brendan Pelley, Chef of Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar. Platinum ticketholders will experience chef-driven dinner service each night from local culinary talent: Alden & Harlow’s Chef and owner Michael Scelfo on Friday, Commonwealth’s Chef and owner Nookie Postal on Saturday, and Chef Gilson from Puritan & Company on Sunday.”

Boston Calling will also serve an number of alcoholic beverages. From local brew masters Samuel Adams, to Miller Lite, Miller High Life, and Mikkeller Brewing. Winos will enjoy selections from Dark Horse. Read on for full menu options from the expanisve Boston Calling lineup.

Boston Calling 2017 Food & Drink Lineup

General Admission Food



Arancini Bros

Classic Ragu – Saffron Risotto with tomato meat sauce, peas and mozzarella

Bianco Verde – Basil pesto with mozzarella

Buffalo Ball – Roasted chicken with gorgonzola cheese

Bucatini Fritti – Italian style mac and cheese

Pizza Ball – Margherita tomato, basil, mozzarella

Our Famous Nutella – Hazelnut chocolate and cinnamon sugar

Granito Pops – Lemon, pistachio, and watermelon

Big Mozz

Mozzarella Sticks

Bon Me

Signature Vietnamese Sandwiches and Soba Noodle Salads

with choice of filling:

Spiced Rubbed Chicken

Chinese BBQ Pork

Roasted Soy and Paprika Tofu

CopperDome Crust

Artisan Wood Fired Pizza with a variety of toppings

El Pelon Taqueria

Steak or chicken tacos with rice and black beans

Steak or chicken bowl with a flour tortilla, salsa, Mexican rice and black beans

Chips, salsa, and guacamole

Firefly’s BBQ

St. Louis Ribs

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Bowl with pulled pork or pulled chicken, mac and cheese, beans and coleslaw

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac and Coleslaw

Crazy Roo Wings

Big Side of Mac

BBQ Beans

Coleslaw

Cornbread

Potato salad

Flatbread Pizza

Pizza by the slice

FoMu

Ice Cream Scoops

Ice Cream Sandwiches

Baked Goodies

Joe’s American Bar & Grill

Joe’s Original New England Clam Chowder

Classic Chili

Moyzilla

Katsu and panko crusted pork tenderloin with cabbage, aioli and optional jasmine rice

Rice and cabbage salad with soy ginger dip

Hand folded pork and red cabbage dumpling

Riceburg

Rice burgers, rice bowls, and salad bowls with the choice of filling:

Spicy Sweet and Sour Crispy Chicken

Bulgogi Shaved Steak

Spicy Sweet and Sour Vegetarian Chicken

Shiitake Mushroom

Roxy’s Grilled Cheese

Hot Honey Bacon

Green Muenster

Classic Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato

Grillos Pickles

Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Steak Sandwich

Salad with Steak Sandwich

Salad with Lobster or Lobster Roll

Vegetable Wrap

Sate’ Grill

Brown Rice with choice of Chicken, Tofu, or Beef

Rice Noodles with choice of Chicken, Tofu, or Beef

Mixed greens and Veggies with choice of Chicken, Tofu, or Beef

Crispy Rolls

Gyoza Dumplings

Shuck Food Truck

Oysters on the Half Shell

Lobster Roll, Cape Cod cold

Lobster Roll Slider

Stone and Skillet

English Muffin Cheese Pizza

English Muffin Pepperoni Pizza

English Muffin Hawaiian Pizza

The Sausage Guy

Sweet, Hot and Bourbon Sausages

Sausage Guy Brats

All Beef Hot Dogs

Steak Tips

The Smoke Shop

Queso Mac and Cheese

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

Tacos (3 per order) – with salsa verde & cabbage slaw; choice of

chopped brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken

BBQ Bomb – waffle cone filled with queso mac and cheese, BBQ beans, coleslaw and choice of pork, brisket, or chicken, and topped with jalapenos

Pit Crew – 2 meats, 2 sides

Pit Boss – all 3 meats, all 3 sides

Sides: BBQ beans, coleslaw, corn bread with honey-sea salt butter

Butter Cake

Tasty Burger

Hamburger

Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger with Cheese

Tots

Chips

Whole Heart Provisions

Veggie bowls with a choice of a base of greens or grains in the following styles:

Tazon Style Bowl – Pineapple, Corn Salsa, Korean Black Beans, Smashed Cucumber and Tomato, Red Cabbage Slaw and Lime Vinaigrette with Corn Nuts

Miso Style Bowl – Roasted Broccoli, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Smashed Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Red Cabbage Slaw with Orange Miso Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds

Viet Style Bowl – Roasted Broccoli, Smashed Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Savory Green Beans Spicy Peanut Sauce and Peanut Crumble

Sides:

Seared Avocados

Food Should Taste Good Chips

Zinneken’s Belgian Waffles

Sugar Belgian Waffle

Toppings: Nutella, Banana, Maple Syrup, Cookie Butter Spread, Caramel

VIP Food



Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Beef Sliders

Shuck Food Truck

Oysters on the Half Shell

Love Art Sushi

Shoyu Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl – Hawaiian Marinated Yellowfin in soy, sesame, chili, garlic, nori with scallions over seasoned sushi rice

Spicy Crawfish Sushi Bowl – Tender Crawfish tossed in Sriracha wasabi aioli topped with panko over seasoned sushi rice

Avocado Ponzu Boat – Half an avocado surrounded by microgreens filled with citrus ponzu topped with furikake over seasoned sushi rice

Puritan & Company (Friday & Saturday)

The choice of tacos, a bowl with grains and greens, or a sandwich with

the choice of the following proteins:

Grilled Pork

Organic Salmon, raw or grilled

Free Range Chicken

Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar (Sunday)

Chicken Souvlaki with tzatziki, pickled onion and tomato

Ancient Grain Salad with dried fruit, nut & seeds and cumin yogurt

Platinum Food



Collettey’s

The Amazing Cookie

Michael Scelfo of Alden & Harlow (Friday)

Broccoli With Squash Hummus & Smoked Cashews

Kale Salad With Pistachio & Lemon

Pickled Corn Pancakes With Maple, Buttermilk & Shishito

Pulled Pork With Fennel Slaw And Potato Rolls

Nookie Postal of Commonwealth (Saturday)

Snap Pea Greek Salad, Feta, Cucumbers, Olives, Chilis

Smoked Chicken Thighs, Grilled Peach And Scallion Relish

Grilled Chorizo With Red Cabbage Curtido, Lime, Spicy Crema

Parkerhouse Rolls

Will Gilson of Puritan & Company (Sunday)

Salad with Vegetables, Grains, and Cheese

Salad with Spring Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, Herb Croutons

Grilled Marinated Chicken

Herb Baked Salmon with Preserved Meyer Lemon Relish

Rice And Black Eyed Peas

Roasted Potatoes with Mustard Butter

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Roasted Garlic and Parmesan

Beverages



Beer

Samuel Adams Raspberry Lemon Gose

Samuel Adams Porch Rocker

Samuel Adams Rebel IPA

Samuel Adams Summer Ale

Miller Lite

Miller High Life

Henry’s Hard Soda Orange

Angry Orchard Easy Apple

Truly Spiked and Sparkling, Colima Lime

Pilsner Urquell

Peroni

Mikkeller Windy Hill IPA

Mikkeller Peter, Pale and Mary

Mikkeller Waves IPA

Mikkeller BC Dream Hoppy Pilsner

Mikkeller Raspberry Blush

Mikkeller Hop Geek Breakfast

Mikkeller May 6th Hazy APA

Mikkeller Beer Geek Breakfast

Wine

Dark Horse Cabernet

Dark Horse Rose