Boston Calling: Food & Drink Guide

By Rami Abou-Sabe
Boston Calling returns this Memorial Day Weekend for three days of music, food, and comedy. Hosted at the 16-acre Harvard Athletic Complex (May 26-28), the festival boasts headliners Chance the Rapper, Mumford and Sons, and Tool. Also slated to appear are Icelandic indie-rock juggernauts Sigur Ros, dance impresarios Major Lazer, and the Rivers Cuomo-led throwback, Weezer. Weekend passes, as well as single-day general admission and VIP tickets, are still available on the Boston Calling website.
More than just a music event, the festival’s food and drink offerings have doubled in 2017. Featuring 11 new vendors including The Smoke Shop, FoMu, and Shuck Food Truck (where you can get oysters on the half shell), Boston Calling looks to add even more variety to a menu that includes veterans like Tasty Burger, Whole Heart Provisions, and Roxy’s Grilled Cheese.
“Adding to the wide range of food options, VIP and Platinum ticket holders will have access to a select menu from acclaimed Boston restaurants and chefs,” say the organizers. “In VIP, ticketholders will enjoy options from Will Gilson, Chef and owner of Puritan & Company and Brendan Pelley, Chef of Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar. Platinum ticketholders will experience chef-driven dinner service each night from local culinary talent: Alden & Harlow’s Chef and owner Michael Scelfo on Friday, Commonwealth’s Chef and owner Nookie Postal on Saturday, and Chef Gilson from Puritan & Company on Sunday.”
Boston Calling will also serve an number of alcoholic beverages. From local brew masters Samuel Adams, to Miller Lite, Miller High Life, and Mikkeller Brewing. Winos will enjoy selections from Dark Horse. Read on for full menu options from the expanisve Boston Calling lineup.
Boston Calling 2017 Food & Drink Lineup
General Admission Food
Arancini Bros
Classic Ragu – Saffron Risotto with tomato meat sauce, peas and mozzarella
Bianco Verde – Basil pesto with mozzarella
Buffalo Ball – Roasted chicken with gorgonzola cheese
Bucatini Fritti – Italian style mac and cheese
Pizza Ball – Margherita tomato, basil, mozzarella
Our Famous Nutella – Hazelnut chocolate and cinnamon sugar
Granito Pops – Lemon, pistachio, and watermelon
Big Mozz
Mozzarella Sticks
Bon Me
Signature Vietnamese Sandwiches and Soba Noodle Salads
with choice of filling:
Spiced Rubbed Chicken
Chinese BBQ Pork
Roasted Soy and Paprika Tofu
CopperDome Crust
Artisan Wood Fired Pizza with a variety of toppings
El Pelon Taqueria
Steak or chicken tacos with rice and black beans
Steak or chicken bowl with a flour tortilla, salsa, Mexican rice and black beans
Chips, salsa, and guacamole
Firefly’s BBQ
St. Louis Ribs
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Bowl with pulled pork or pulled chicken, mac and cheese, beans and coleslaw
Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
Pulled Pork Mac and Coleslaw
Crazy Roo Wings
Big Side of Mac
BBQ Beans
Coleslaw
Cornbread
Potato salad
Flatbread Pizza
Pizza by the slice
FoMu
Ice Cream Scoops
Ice Cream Sandwiches
Baked Goodies
Joe’s American Bar & Grill
Joe’s Original New England Clam Chowder
Classic Chili
Moyzilla
Katsu and panko crusted pork tenderloin with cabbage, aioli and optional jasmine rice
Rice and cabbage salad with soy ginger dip
Hand folded pork and red cabbage dumpling
Riceburg
Rice burgers, rice bowls, and salad bowls with the choice of filling:
Spicy Sweet and Sour Crispy Chicken
Bulgogi Shaved Steak
Spicy Sweet and Sour Vegetarian Chicken
Shiitake Mushroom
Roxy’s Grilled Cheese
Hot Honey Bacon
Green Muenster
Classic Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato
Grillos Pickles
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Steak Sandwich
Salad with Steak Sandwich
Salad with Lobster or Lobster Roll
Vegetable Wrap
Sate’ Grill
Brown Rice with choice of Chicken, Tofu, or Beef
Rice Noodles with choice of Chicken, Tofu, or Beef
Mixed greens and Veggies with choice of Chicken, Tofu, or Beef
Crispy Rolls
Gyoza Dumplings
Shuck Food Truck
Oysters on the Half Shell
Lobster Roll, Cape Cod cold
Lobster Roll Slider
Stone and Skillet
English Muffin Cheese Pizza
English Muffin Pepperoni Pizza
English Muffin Hawaiian Pizza
The Sausage Guy
Sweet, Hot and Bourbon Sausages
Sausage Guy Brats
All Beef Hot Dogs
Steak Tips
The Smoke Shop
Queso Mac and Cheese
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Tacos (3 per order) – with salsa verde & cabbage slaw; choice of
chopped brisket, pulled pork or smoked chicken
BBQ Bomb – waffle cone filled with queso mac and cheese, BBQ beans, coleslaw and choice of pork, brisket, or chicken, and topped with jalapenos
Pit Crew – 2 meats, 2 sides
Pit Boss – all 3 meats, all 3 sides
Sides: BBQ beans, coleslaw, corn bread with honey-sea salt butter
Butter Cake
Tasty Burger
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Veggie Burger
Veggie Burger with Cheese
Tots
Chips
Whole Heart Provisions
Veggie bowls with a choice of a base of greens or grains in the following styles:
Tazon Style Bowl – Pineapple, Corn Salsa, Korean Black Beans, Smashed Cucumber and Tomato, Red Cabbage Slaw and Lime Vinaigrette with Corn Nuts
Miso Style Bowl – Roasted Broccoli, Shaved Brussels Sprouts, Smashed Cucumber, Pickled Carrots, Red Cabbage Slaw with Orange Miso Sauce and Toasted Sesame Seeds
Viet Style Bowl – Roasted Broccoli, Smashed Cucumber, Tomato, Pickled Carrots, Savory Green Beans Spicy Peanut Sauce and Peanut Crumble
Sides:
Seared Avocados
Food Should Taste Good Chips
Zinneken’s Belgian Waffles
Sugar Belgian Waffle
Toppings: Nutella, Banana, Maple Syrup, Cookie Butter Spread, Caramel
VIP Food
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Beef Sliders
Shuck Food Truck
Oysters on the Half Shell
Love Art Sushi
Shoyu Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl – Hawaiian Marinated Yellowfin in soy, sesame, chili, garlic, nori with scallions over seasoned sushi rice
Spicy Crawfish Sushi Bowl – Tender Crawfish tossed in Sriracha wasabi aioli topped with panko over seasoned sushi rice
Avocado Ponzu Boat – Half an avocado surrounded by microgreens filled with citrus ponzu topped with furikake over seasoned sushi rice
Puritan & Company (Friday & Saturday)
The choice of tacos, a bowl with grains and greens, or a sandwich with
the choice of the following proteins:
Grilled Pork
Organic Salmon, raw or grilled
Free Range Chicken
Doretta Taverna & Raw Bar (Sunday)
Chicken Souvlaki with tzatziki, pickled onion and tomato
Ancient Grain Salad with dried fruit, nut & seeds and cumin yogurt
Platinum Food
Collettey’s
The Amazing Cookie
Michael Scelfo of Alden & Harlow (Friday)
Broccoli With Squash Hummus & Smoked Cashews
Kale Salad With Pistachio & Lemon
Pickled Corn Pancakes With Maple, Buttermilk & Shishito
Pulled Pork With Fennel Slaw And Potato Rolls
Nookie Postal of Commonwealth (Saturday)
Snap Pea Greek Salad, Feta, Cucumbers, Olives, Chilis
Smoked Chicken Thighs, Grilled Peach And Scallion Relish
Grilled Chorizo With Red Cabbage Curtido, Lime, Spicy Crema
Parkerhouse Rolls
Will Gilson of Puritan & Company (Sunday)
Salad with Vegetables, Grains, and Cheese
Salad with Spring Greens, Lemon Vinaigrette, Herb Croutons
Grilled Marinated Chicken
Herb Baked Salmon with Preserved Meyer Lemon Relish
Rice And Black Eyed Peas
Roasted Potatoes with Mustard Butter
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe with Roasted Garlic and Parmesan
Beverages
Beer
Samuel Adams Raspberry Lemon Gose
Samuel Adams Porch Rocker
Samuel Adams Rebel IPA
Samuel Adams Summer Ale
Miller Lite
Miller High Life
Henry’s Hard Soda Orange
Angry Orchard Easy Apple
Truly Spiked and Sparkling, Colima Lime
Pilsner Urquell
Peroni
Mikkeller Windy Hill IPA
Mikkeller Peter, Pale and Mary
Mikkeller Waves IPA
Mikkeller BC Dream Hoppy Pilsner
Mikkeller Raspberry Blush
Mikkeller Hop Geek Breakfast
Mikkeller May 6th Hazy APA
Mikkeller Beer Geek Breakfast
Wine
Dark Horse Cabernet
Dark Horse Rose