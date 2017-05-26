Boston Calling Prep List: Transportation, Parking, & Prohibited Items

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Headed to Boston Calling this weekend? Need to know what you can and can’t bring into the festival? Unsure where to park? We’ve got you covered. Read on for a full list of allowed items, transportation tips, and parking rules.

How To Get There



Boston Calling has put together this handy video detailing the best ways to get to and from the festival grounds over the course of the weekend. In short? The organizers are asking festival-goers to opt for the T or other alternate modes of transportation instead of driving, directing attendees to the Harvard Square T stop on the Red Line as the closest mass transit hub.

If you’re looking for a cab, there will be a taxi stand set up on the opposite end of N. Harvard Street. Attendees can follow the signs to 114 Western Ave. in Allston as a meetup point for Uber or Lyft drivers.

Parking



Festival organizers have requested that attendees avoid driving if possible, but if you must arrive by car be sure to reserve a parking spot in advance. There is zero on-site parking, so you should lock down a spot at one of the two Propark lots in Harvard Square (41 Church Street, 1350 Mass Ave).

What To Bring



Standard festival fare here, with one notable exception; tobacco products. Smoking is prohibited at the festival, as the organizers are concerned about the composition of the fields at Harvard Athletic Complex. Additionally, in the wake of Monday’s terror attack in Manchester, organizers have asked attendees to arrive early and allow extra time to get through security. Here’s the full list of what you can and can’t bring into the festival:

Do

Sunscreen

Hats

Sunglasses

Non-professional film and digital cameras

(1) Factory-sealed bottle of water (non-glass container)

A small clear plastic bag (no backpacks are allowed inside the festival)

Valid Driver’s License for will-call and/or to purchase alcohol

Comfortable footwear

Don’t

Cigarettes, Cigars, Lighters or Tobacco of any kind – Boston Calling is a No Smoking Festival. Due to the composition of some of the fields, cigarettes will not be permitted on site and will be confiscated.

Large bags/backpacks (bags can be no larger than 12” x 12”)

Weapons of any kind

Professional cameras & recording devices (no SLR/DSLR or cameras with detachable lenses)

Illegal substances

Squirt guns, misters, spray bottles, etc

Laser pens and similar focused-light devices

Chairs / Strollers

Cans, canteens, flasks (empty water bottles will be allowed)

Pets

Bicycles, scooters, personal motorized vehicles

Musical instruments

Sleeping bags (no overnight camping)

Picnic blankets

Umbrellas

Any container of liquid other than 1 factory sealed bottle of water

Totem poles or flag sticks

Walkie Talkies

Fake IDs – they will be confiscated and your wristband will be cut without refund.