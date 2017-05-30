Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 05-30

6:45 Kristi from Whitinsville

1) Emmy Rossum got married Sunday. She plays Fiona Gallagher on this hit Showtime series about a dysfunctional family from the South Side of Chicago.

2) Bill Cosby is reportedly worried that someone will poison his food or drink. What is the name of Cosby’s character on the Cosby show?

3) Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of “TLC” would have turned 46 years old over the weekend. She passed away in 2002. How did she pass away?

4) The original Hulk, Lou Ferrigno, got into an argument with Sam Jones from the “Flash Gordon” movie at a Comic-Con in London. Who plays the Hulk in the

Avengers?

5) 106 years ago today, the first Indy 500 was held. Ray Harroun won with an average speed of 74.6 miles per hour. Is it called the Indy 500 because it’s

500 miles or 500 laps?

7:45 Marie From Abbington

1) Burger King angered the Belgium monarchy over a promotion pushing their king over Belgium’s. What is Burger King’s slogan?

2) Sarah Hyland is tired of being called out for being “too skinny,”. She recently fought back in a series of tweets claiming she’s basically been on bed

rest and is doing what she can to maintain her weight. She stars as Haley Dunphy in what ABC sitcom?

3) The producers of an as-yet-unreleased movie, London Fields, claim the film’s sex scenes played a role in Amber Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp and now

they’re suing her for allegedly refusing to promote it. Heard has publicly confirmed a new relationship with this billionaire tech mogul, who runs

Tesla Motors and Space-X.

4) Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI early Monday morning in Florida. What year did Tiger’s big infidelity scandal break? 2006, 2009 or 2012?

5) Cee Lo Green turns 42 today. What singing talent show was he previously a judge on?

8:45 Julie From Chelmsford

1) Harrison Ford had some trouble with his private jet Friday, and had to abort his takeoff. This is not his first… or second issue as a pilot. Name the

ship he pilots in the Star Wars franchise.

2) Hanson released a new song called “I Was Born”, along with a video featuring appearances by 11 of the 12 kids they have between them. How many Hanson

brothers are in the band?

3) Alex Rodriguez just landed a new gig as a contributor for Good Morning America & ABC. Which of these blonde actresses has A-Rod not dated in the past?

Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson or Katherine Heigl

4) Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are splitting after 17 years of marriage. What 2004 movie did they co-star in that follows friends who enter a

tournament in order to win enough money to save their failing gym from being bought by a corporate fitness chain?

5) Jaden Smith went on a Twitter tirade over the weekend claiming the 4 Seasons Hotel in Toronto tried to kill him by spiking his pancakes with cheese &

then kicking him out. Jaden brought an usual item as his date to the Met Gala this year, what was it?

Can YOU Beat Kennedy?