Jennifer Lopez Refers to Drake as Her Booty Call?

By Abby Hassler

Jennifer Lopez might have just let it slip that Drake was her “booty call” during a recent show. The “Ain’t Your Mama” singer was performing on stage when Drizzy’s “Hotline Bling” tune began to play.

JLo paused for a second before remarking, “Huh, booty call.” She then tossed her head back diva style and continues on with the rest of her concert.

The two were rumored to be together earlier this year, though Lopez remained coy on their official status at the time. Things seemed to fizzle out fairly quickly with Lopez moving on to a relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

Watch the clip below.