Justin Bieber Ideal for ‘Saved By The Bell’ Musical

Producer Peter Engel says a young Bieber would have made a great Zack Morris. May 30, 2017 11:46 AM
By Abby Hassler

Iconic Saved by the Bell producer Peter Engel has revealed he wished Justin Bieber would play the part for Zack Morris in the upcoming Bell musical.

There’s just one catch: Engel says ideally, it would be Bieber from around 2012 before he achieved massive international fame and before he got more than a few tattoos. After all, Engels wants the person who gets the part to look believable enough to play a high schooler.

As a time machine seems out of the question, Engel explained he would he happy with someone who is Bieber-esque. During the TMZ video, he also casually revealed Hamilton mastermind, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is a huge fan of the show.

Watch the video below.

