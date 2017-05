By: Eric Donnelly

Here’s the green light on new music from Lorde!

Like the rest of us you’ve probably been dying for some new tracks from the Pure Heroine songstress. She tweeted earlier today letting us know she’ll be kicking off our weekends with a new hit.



The lyrics “every night, I live & die — feel the party to my bones” are revealed. Hardcore fans of the singer are claiming they’re from the last track on the album, “Perfect Places.”