15 Seconds | Ben Monteith – How To Save A Life

Tonight we’re heading to the streets of Glasgow, Scotland for our #15Seconds featured artist Ben Monteith.

I don’t know who these people just walking by are–they must be dead inside. This guy is super talented, I stopped dead in my tracks when I heard this performance, can’t imagine coming across it in real life.

Check out Ben’s beautiful cover of How To Save A Life by The Fray and TELL US what you think!

We’ve featured over 1000 unsigned, up-and-coming artists over the past 5 years, who knows–you might hear yourself, or someone you know, one night here on MIX!

About 15 Seconds Of Fame:

They say everyone gets 15 minutes of fame, right? Well, the MIX 104.1 airwaves are already filled with the most popular songs from the world’s biggest artists, but we really do wanna give you a chance. So we’re looking out for talented unknown singers and giving them 15 Seconds of Fame! The other 14:45 is up to you!