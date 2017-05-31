Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 5/31

6:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Caitlyn from Lancaster

Shia Lebouf is being hit with a $5 million dollar lawsuit for defamation, slander & assault for allegedly calling an LA bartender racist after he refused to serve him. What Disney channel show did Shia get his start on?

Florida university professor Stephen “Dr. Beach” Leatherman has ranked the best beaches in the U.S. & this year a Massachusetts beach made the list– Coast Guard Beach. Is this beach located on the cape, Nantucket, or Martha’s Vinyard?

Pirates Of The Carribean: Dead Men tell No Tales easily took first place at the box office this weekend earning $77 million. In the franchise what is the name of the Carribean island known as pirate haven for its drunken boisterous atmosphere?

12 years ago this month Tom Cruise famously jumped up & down on Oprah’s couch about who?

Jamie Foxx caused a little controversy by doing fake sign language on the “Tonight Show”. He is hosting a new interactive music game show on FOX based on this popular music app. Name the app.

7:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Jillian from Nashua

Actress Rebel Wilson has testified in her defamation case against Bauer Media where she claims they painted her as a serial liar which cost her several contracts. She has come under heavy fire before for lying about this personal fact; did she lie about her age, natural hair color, or marital status?

MarketWatch.com points out that of the Top 20 movies of the 1980s, only 5 haven’t had a sequel, prequel or remake. “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” is on that list. What is the name of the place all the cartoons live in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

Brooke Shields turns 52 today. What was the name of the NBC TV sitcom she starred in from 1996-2000?

Ariana Grande will be returning to Manchester next week for a benefit concert featuring Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Usher and Pharrell Williams.

Which Usher song starts like this (audio clip).

ABC is all about game shows this summer with Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid, To Tell the Truth, & The Gong Show. Which of those is not a reboot?

8:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Michelle from Somerville

In 2000, the first episode of “Survivor” aired on CBS. What now former TV talk show host got her start as a contestant on Season 2?

Cher & Travis reunited to attend a special screening of Clueless on Sunday in LA. In the movie, Murray breaks the news to Cher that Christian is actually gay by calling him a _____ boy?

Kim Kardashian revealed a bunch on Andy Cohen’s late night show including that she knew her marriage to Kris Humphries was over on the honeymoon & there’s basically no chance Kris & Caitlyn will ever speak again. What is Andy’s late night show on Bravo called?

Robert Pattinson revealed that due to his “method acting,” he was almost fired from the Twilight movies. He previously had a smaller role in another fantasy franchise, was it Harry Potter, or Lord of the Rings?

In 1998, Geri Halliwell, confirmed she was leaving the Spice Girls. Which spice girl is she?