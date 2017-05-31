Cookie Monster Has A British Cousin Named Biscuit Monster And The Internet Is Freaking Out

By: Eric Donnelly

This shouldn’t be too surprising.

According to Buzzfeed, the famous character Cookie Monster from Sesame Street has a cousin across the pond in the UK. His name is Biscuit Monster and he makes a brief appearance on an episode of The Furchester Hotel which is made by Sesame Street for CBeebies — the puppets manage a hotel in this show.



Yes it true, me have British cousin named Biscuit Monster… anyway me need to eat a cookie now BYE! https://t.co/xm4BDfYIbk — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) May 30, 2017

Cookie Monster has a British cousin called Biscuit Monster and his obsession with biscuits is ridiculous https://t.co/25o5mky3tz pic.twitter.com/m56SPtujOx — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) May 31, 2017

“In the episode, Biscuit Monster arrives as a guest at the hotel. He is mistaken by staff to be his cousin Cookie Monster, so is asked by another staff member if he can take a towel up to room eight. Biscuit Monster doesn’t know about the one-biscuit-per-person rule in this hotel, so he decides to eat all of the biscuits on the table.”

Everyone is so shocked to hear about his cousin, but it is such a big show it makes sense they have their own version of the famed cookie eating monster! The story even got a Twitter Moment.

