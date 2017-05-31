#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Cookie Monster Has A British Cousin Named Biscuit Monster And The Internet Is Freaking Out

May 31, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Biscuit Monster, Cookie Monster, Sesame Street, The Furchester Hotel

By: Eric Donnelly

This shouldn’t be too surprising.

According to Buzzfeed, the famous character Cookie Monster from Sesame Street has a cousin across the pond in the UK. His name is Biscuit Monster and he makes a brief appearance on an episode of The Furchester Hotel which is made by Sesame Street for CBeebies — the puppets manage a hotel in this show.

RELATED: John Legend and ‘Sesame Street’ Send Love to Daughter Luna

“In the episode, Biscuit Monster arrives as a guest at the hotel. He is mistaken by staff to be his cousin Cookie Monster, so is asked by another staff member if he can take a towel up to room eight. Biscuit Monster doesn’t know about the one-biscuit-per-person rule in this hotel, so he decides to eat all of the biscuits on the table.”

Everyone is so shocked to hear about his cousin, but it is such a big show it makes sense they have their own version of the famed cookie eating monster! The story even got a Twitter Moment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live