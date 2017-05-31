#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Justin Bieber Shows Pittsburgh Penguins Love

The "Sorry" singer let fans know who he's rooting for in the Stanley Cup finals. May 31, 2017 3:43 PM
Justin Bieber took to social media this afternoon to let fans know who he’s rooting for in the Stanley Cup finals.

Bieber shared a photo of himself rocking a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey. The “Sorry” singer has been playing hockey since he was a kid and is a big fan of the sport. Earlier this year he took part in a celebrity game during the NHL All-Star weekend. Justin took a hard check, but also scored a goal.

The Penguins won game one of the finals against the Nashville Predators 5-3. Game two is tonight.

Check out Bieber’s post below.

