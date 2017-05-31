Karson Chats With Kindergartners!

Mrs. McGuire’s Room 8 kindergarten class at The Center School in Abbington invited Karson over yesterday to present him with a check for Karson & Kennedy’s Cool Kids.

All of the children worked very hard & raised $140 which their teacher matched & along with the checks, gave Karson cards & a banner.

Karson was able to sit down & talk to the kids & in true kindergarten fashion got some super hilarious answers to his questions!

