#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Karson Chats With Kindergartners!

May 31, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: abbington, Audio, cool kids, Funny, Karson, Kids, kindergarten, laughs, the center school

Mrs. McGuire’s Room 8 kindergarten class at The Center School in Abbington invited Karson over yesterday to present him with a check for Karson & Kennedy’s Cool Kids.

All of the children worked very hard & raised $140 which their teacher matched & along with the checks, gave Karson cards & a banner.

Karson was able to sit down & talk to the kids & in true kindergarten fashion got some super hilarious answers to his questions!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

More from Karson & Kennedy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live