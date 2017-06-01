Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 6/1

6:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Jennifer from Bridgewater!

Happy birthday Heidi Klum. Is she 34, 44 or 54?

James Corden teamed up with Orlando Bloom for a hilarious skit where the two play IT department guys that help employees fix their computer glitches by turning the systems off and then on (wink, wink). It’s being compared to SNL’s famous Chippendale’s skit that starred who?

A musical based on Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” album is headed for Cambridge next May. In her early days, Alanis dated this Full House actor who is thought to be the inspiration behind You Oughta Know, name him.

The preschool show Teletubbies is getting a reboot, in China, There were 4 teletubbies, one red, one green, one blueish/purple & what other color?

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is set to premiere August 8th with new episodes coming out every Tuesday. Where is home to the new show?

7:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Katie from Mansfield!

For $69 a month, you can subscribe to the re-election of Donald Trump (already) with his Big League Box consisting of mugs, hats, buttons & other things campaigns usually give away for free. Which of these are not a real subscription box service? Exotic Noods or Smokin’ Steaks?

On Tuesday night Christian Grey aka Jamie Dornan appeared on Conan. Jamie’s co-star in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise, Dakota Johnson, has a famous mother well known for various roles like in the 1988 film Working Girl—who is she?

Dunkin Donuts is offering a free donut with beverage purchase tomorrow in honor of National Donut Day. What Massachusetts town is the DD headquarters in?

Saved by the Bell producer Peter Engel revealed that he wished Justin Bieber circa 2012 would’ve played the part of Zack Morris in the upcoming Bell musical. Bieber’s biggest single of 2012 was this song. What is it?

June is the birth month of actor Michael J. Fox, President Donald Trump, & rapper Fetty Wap. Of those 3, which one was not born in the USA?

8:45am Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tiffany from Goffstown

Kevin Spacey & Robin Wright returned to Netflix earlier this week for season 5 of House of Cards. Who did Robin play in the 1994 film Forrest Gump?

The trailer for season six of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset is here, & it’s jammed packed with lap dances, tattoos, costumed roller skating, & a NSFW trip to the zoo. The show follows a group of friends predominantly of what descent?

The Black Eyed Peas are officially reuniting for Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert this Sunday with many assuming they’ll perform their smash hit Where Is The _________?

Today In 1964, the Rolling Stones arrived in New York to begin their first American tour. Their first show was at a high school stadium in this Massachusetts town.

This company just got slammed for releasing Halsey’s new album weeks ahead of its scheduled date…for the SECOND time. Was it Urban Outfitters, Nordstrom, or Home Depot?