Dispatch Will Perform At Three Newbury Comics Locations Saturday

By Rami Abou-Sabe

In support of their upcoming release, America, Location 12 Dispatch will perfrom at three New England Newbury Comics stores this weekend.

With stops in Providence, RI, Norwood, MA, and Manchester, NH, the Boston band (with a strong local following) looks to tackle all three states on Saturday, June 3rd. Here’s the schedule:

12:00 PM @ Newbury Comics in Providence, RI

3:00 PM @ Newbury Comics in Norwood, MA

7:00 PM @ Newbury Comics in Manchester, NH

In the works since September of 2014, Dispatch will officially drop America, Location 12 Friday (Jun. 2), although many songs have already been released.

Following the 2012 release of Circles Around the Sun, the group’s first full-length since their 2002 breakup, Location 12 seems to be a clear indication that Dispatch 2.0 is here to stay.

Shortly after the Newbury Comics run, the band will play a free show in Santa Cruz, CA (Jun. 8), before kicking off their summer tour with three sold-out shows in Colorado. Check out the full schedule below, and be sure to follow our coverage of the in-store performances.

Dispatch North American Tour Dates:

June 8 @ The Catalyst Club in Santa Cruz, CA (FREE)

June 15 @ Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO (SOLD OUT)

June 16 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO* (SOLD OUT)

June 17 @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Telluride, CO (SOLD OUT)

June 18 @ Red Butte Garden in Salt Lake City, UT*

June 20 @ Stubb’s in Austin, TX

June 22 @ Iron City in Birmingham, AL

June 23 @ CMCU Amphitheatre in Charlotte, NC*

June 24 @ Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, GA*

June 26 @ Iroquois Amphitheater in Louisville, KY*

June 27 @ Express Live! in Columbus, OH*

June 28 @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River Junction in Indianapolis, IN*

June 30 @ Summerfest in Milwaukee, WI

July 1 @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL*

July 2 @ Meadow Brook in Rochester Hills, MI*

July 3 @ McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids, IA*

July 6 @ Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills, NY*

July 7 @ Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, MD*

July 8 @ Levitate Festival in Marshfield, MA

July 9 @ The Skyline Stage at The Mann Center for Performing Arts in Philadelphia, PA*

*with Guster