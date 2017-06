Everyone pretty much lost it when Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction, came to the Mix Lounge yesterday.

Karson was able to chat with 15 year old Maddie who was in tears over meeting Niall & Kennedy’s two 18 year old house guests Pheobe & Rachel basically swore off our new intern Magic Mike.

Click above to hear the craziness!

