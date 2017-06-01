#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Niall Horan Talks Gillette Stadium & One Love Manchester Benefit Concert With Karson & Kennedy!

June 1, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: ariana grande, Benefit Concert, Gillette Stadium, Mix Lounge, Music, Niall Horan, One Direction, one love manchester, Slow Hands, This Town

Niall Horan, formerly of One Direction, visited the Mix Lounge yesterday & performed This Town & his latest single Slow Hands.

He also took some time to sit down with Karson, Kennedy & Salt & told a crazy story about the time he performed at Gillette Stadium & was greeted by two 15 year old girls waiting for him in his dressing room.

Niall also touched upon his upcoming performance at the One Love Manchester benefit concert this Sunday night with Ariana Grande & how she has been dealing with the entire tragedy. And of course, Salt made a bad One Direction pun & Niall didn’t hate it!

Watch the whole interview in the video above.

