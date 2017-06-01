The Veronicas Are Back With Blonde Hair And New Single “The Only High”

By: Eric Donnelly

After slaying 2016 with “In My Blood” and “On Your Side,” The Veronicas are back with a new look and a new single. Thankfully we don’t have to wait long at all — “The Only High” will drop at midnight tonight 6/2.



+ THE ONLY HIGH +

JUNE 2 | 2017 pic.twitter.com/9eborY96Q9 — The Veronicas (@TheVeronicas) May 30, 2017

According to Breathe Heavy, the girls told The Daily Telegraph that the track is “a coming of age story, where we’ve been in love and life. Back in your twenties you’re discovering your boundaries in life, whether it’s with relationships or friendships and partying.”

After the perfection of their last two tracks, “The Only High” is going to be a total smash.