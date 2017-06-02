Can’t Beat Kennedy: Friday 6/2

6:45 Shannon From Somerville
- Kathy Griffin and her attorney will hold a press conference today where they will explain the true motiviation behind the image of a decapitated Trump. Name her best friend and Co-Host of “New Years Eve Live” since 2007.
- Ed Sheeran has been working with former Harmonizer Camila Cabello & compared the collaboration to Beyonce’s Crazy in Love. Which rapper did Beyonce collaborate with & ended up Featuring on the hit single?
- Wayne Brady is 45 years old today. Name the daytime game show he hosts on CBS.
- the fifth Sharknado movie is called “Sharknado 5 : Globabl Swarming” and it’ll have the tagline “Make America BAIT again.” And Fabio will be playing the Pope. Name the female lead in all 5 films who also starred in the American Pie franchise.
- Today in 1986, James Brown’s wife, Adrienne, calimed Diplomatic Immunity while fighting numerous traffic tickets on the grounds taht she was the wife of the official ambassador of soul. What was Brown’s actual nickname during his career? King of Soul or Godfather of Soul?
7:45 Jen From Uxbridge
- Dana Carvey is 62 years old today. He played Mike Myers Sidekick in “Wayne’s World”. What was his characters name?
- Kevin Bacon was 23 when he got the part in “Footloose”, so he went undercover at a high school to brush up on how to be a teenager. In Footloose, what has been banned from the small town Bacon’s character moves to?
- Shakira was spotted in Boston this weekend presumably because her partner Gerard is reportedly studying at Harvard. Which of her hits came first, Whenever Wherever or Hips Dont Lie?
- Actress Troian Bellasario opened up about her eating disorder in Interview magazine saying she couldn’t quite get people to understand. She is best known for playing smarty pants who on Pretty Little Liars?
- The original “Most Interesting Man in the World”, Jonathan Goldsmith, has a memoir coming out where he talks about feuding with Dustin Hoffman and Clint Eastwood. Name the beer he was selling in the most interesting man in the world commercials.
8:45 Danielle From Woburn
- El Debarge of “Debarge” is 56 years old today. Which of these tracks is from “Debarge”? Rhythm Of The Night or Everybody Dance Now
- The Weeknd has donated $100,000 to the Suubi Health Center, which is a maternity and children’s medical facility in Budondo, Uganda. What celebrity did The Weeknd date for a year and a half before hooking up with Selena Gomez?
- HBO has landed Julia Robert’s limited series, “Today Will Be Different”. Which of these actors was Roberts engaged to back in the 90’s but they broke it off three days before their wedding? Matthew Perry, Keifer Sutherland or Liam Neeson?
- Thewrap.com released a list of actors 80 years old and up who are still active in their careers. The list includes Morgan Freeman, Jack Nicholson, Burt Reynolds and Clint Eastwood. Which of them is the oldest?
- Harvard will offer a college course inspired by “Game of Thrones”. It’ll focus on the similarities and differences between the fictional world of the show and actual medieval history. Name the fictional continent where most of the action in Game of Thrones takes place.