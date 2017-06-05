Katy Perry Performs “Bon Appétit” With Sexy Fruit On ‘The Voice France’

By: Eric Donnelly

Bon appétit baby!

Last night, Katy Perry visited The Voice France where she performed her two hit songs “Bon Appétit” and “Chained To The Rhythm.” The “Bon Appétit” performance has been the one making headlines…check it out below:





The “Witness” singer dressed as a chef while all of her backup dancers were sexy fruit aka they were wearing one pieces with their heads replaced with actual pieces of fruit. It must’ve been hard to see out of those!

The best part about this performance is that this was classic Katy Perry — utilizing her signature sexy, pop twist. Hopefully we’ll see more things like this with her new album Witness!