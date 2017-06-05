Kylie Minogue’s New Single Is Produced By Sigala

By: Eric Donnelly

Kylie Minogue’s 14th studio album is on its way!

According to Breathe Heavy, “Kylie revealed plans to drop the LP at some point in 2017 then embark on a tour.” Now, signs of the first single are arising and Sigala is producing her first single! In case you don’t immediately recognize the Sigala name:





RELATED: Kylie Minogue Vs. Kylie Jenner: Who ‘Owns’ the Name?

The DJ opened up to The Sun about the new track, which takes aim at a cheating ex. “It’s a ­’Spinning’ Around vibe. She wants people to be honest with her. I’m influenced a lot by the Nineties so it makes sense for me to work with her. It fitted really well.”





He went on to add “It’s about waiting for somebody to tell you how they feel and being like, ‘Come on, let’s get it out in the open and stop messing around. Tell me what you’re waiting for.’ After splitting from Joshua maybe that’s why she picked it because she wants people to be honest with her.”

It sounds like it’s going to be a huge hit!