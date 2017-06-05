Usher Explains Why He Didn’t Perform at One Love Manchester

By Abby Hassler

Usher did not appear at the One Love Manchester concert because he was not scheduled to perform and his son needed him on Sunday. The R&B superstar took to social media to express his solidarity with the UK and the benefit show.

Usher posted an image of the concert today (June 5) with the caption, “So happy to see that last night’s concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails. I would have loved to be there but It was my son’s first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father.”

Usher was initially listed as being part of the bill, but this appearance actually took the form a recorded message that was played at the show.

Watch the recorded statement and check out his post below.

#OneLoveManchester ❤️ A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT