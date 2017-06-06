Can’t Beat Kennedy: Tuesday 6/6

6:45 Monica From Milford
- Former Bruins Star Cam Neely is 52 years old today. He also played Sea Bass in “Dumb and Dumber”. What was the Van Harry and Lloyd drove around in made up to look like in “Dumb and Dumber”?
- Twin brothers and NFL coaches Rex and Rob Ryan were in Nashville for the Stanley Cup Finals and they got into a fight with a guy at a Margaritaville. What singer owns the restaurant chain Margaritaville?
- Tatyana Ali who played Ashley Banks, says she’d be down for a “Fresh Prince” reunion, but she doesn’t think Will Smith would do it. What was Uncle Phil’s Occupation on “The Fresh Prince”? Judge, Real estate mogul or T.V. Exec?
- Paula Abdul says she’d return to “American Idol” but only as a mentor. Name the song Abdul has that hit #1 on the charts and features her performing with a cartoon cat in the Music Video. It also won best music video at the Grammy’s.
- “It” star Bill Skarsgard says he made a bunch of child actors cry when they first saw him in his Pennywise outfit. He’s the younger brother of Alexander Skarsgard who played vampire Eric Northman on what HBO show that ran for seven seasons?
7:45 Andria from Quincy
- A small factory in China was busted for making counterfeit cans of Bud after video footage of the operation was discovered. The Budweiser slogan is
The ____ of Beers.
- ESPN is bringing Hank Williams Jr. and his “Are You Ready for Some Football?” song back to “Monday Night Football” after dropping him six years ago. Which blonde country singer sings the Sunday Night Football song?
- World Blood Donor day is coming up fast on June 14th if you want to help out some people in need and donate! What blood type is the universal donor?
- Scarlett Johansson doesn’t like how we view female sexuality, Quote, “Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labeled as loose, and wild”. What is her characters hero name with The Avengers?
- 13 years ago In 2004, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were quietly married at home. They divorced in 2014. Name 1 of her previous husbands?
8:45 Marty From Framingham
- Taylor Swift has been house hunting in London as she looks to move closer to her new British boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. In Which New England state does T-Swift own an Oceanfront Mansion?
- Actor Jason Isaacs is 54 years old today. He played Lucius Malfoy, Draco’s dad in the Harry Potter movies. Lucius was a key member of the Dark wizards who followed Lord Voldemort and wanted to purify the wizarding race. What was their group’s name?
- Beauty and The Beast is being released on DVD today. What is the name of the talking clock in the film?
- A Spongebob Squarepants musical is coming to Broadway & set to open this fall. Spongebob has a pet named Gary. what kind of animal is he?
A Snail, a Sea Horse or a Starfish?
- Six years ago today New York Congressman Anthony Weiner admitted he sent inappropriate pictures of himself to women on the Internet. He continued sexting women after the scandal, just using an alter ego to try and keep it out of the media. What was his alter ego?