Doghouse For Dad??

June 6, 2017 7:04 PM
Filed Under: Doghouse, Gregg Daniels, Mix, Mix1041, Text

It’s a universal fight …one goes away for the weekend and never sends 1 text or call. But do they belong in the Doghouse for it?! Find out what Boston had to say on this one…. And catch us live every Monday at 5:40 with Gregg, Fred and Amanda

Follow Gregg Daniels, Fast Freddy, & Amanda Giles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Call us in studio anytime to share your story 617-931-1234, or email Gregg at gdaniels@mix1041.com. Listen to us weekday afternoons from 2pm-7pm on Mix 104.1 and on the Radio.com app.

