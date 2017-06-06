Hilary Duff Has A Booty Like A Kardashian And People Are LOVING It

By: Eric Donnelly

Hilary Duff aka PrincetonGirl818 has been aging like fine wine.

All of a sudden on Twitter people have noticed that the “Come Clean” singer has a booty like a Kardashian and people can’t get enough. Some are even saying it’s a diss to compare her to the famous reality family.

This photo recently surfaced and it set the Internet on fire:



Hilary duff thicc outta nowhere pic.twitter.com/1JTfWrab9v — P3 (@LILP3_) June 4, 2017

hilary duff ended the kardashains pic.twitter.com/qulwL554Zn — 💮 (@luvintothelight) June 4, 2017

Because of this story she’s been a trending topic and is basically breaking the Internet without even trying — she’s always been on top of the game.

At least everyone is now realizing her greatness!



More like queen of Thickney — ariSbel (@CanOfNut) June 6, 2017