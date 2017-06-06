#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

The Pussycat Dolls Reunited For One Day

June 6, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: buttons, PCD, Robin Antin, The Pussycat Dolls

By: Eric Donnelly

Loosen up your buttons!

The Pussycat Dolls reunited for one day briefly, but unfortunately it wasn’t for a show. According to Breathe Heavy, “Nicole Scherzinger and some of her fellow PCD bandmates met up for a dance class at Antin’s new dance studio The Playground in L.A this week.”

Robin Antin was the creator of the girl group and she brought the members together for a PCD dance class which any fan would want to be a part of. Years later they still got their classic, iconic moves — WE WANT AT LEAST 1 SHOW PLEASE!

Check them out below!

A post shared by Robin Antin (@robinantin) on

