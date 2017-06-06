WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Awkwardly Refused To Give Kesha A Hug

By: Eric Donnelly

This is SO awkward!

Jerry Seinfeld was being interviewed on the red carpet at David Lynch Foundation’s Night of Laughter and apparently he is not a fan of being hugged. During the interview, Kesha ran up to him and said, “I love you so much, can you give me a hug?”

RELATED: Kesha Writes Essay about Eating Disorder Struggles

“No, thanks” Seinfeld insisted. Kesha begged fora hug to more times in classic Kesha until she finally scurried off. He finally told the host Tommy McFly “I don’t know who that is!” How does someone not know kesha?!

Check out the awkwardness below: