#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Awkwardly Refused To Give Kesha A Hug

June 6, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: awkward, Interview, jerry seinfeld, kesha

By: Eric Donnelly

This is SO awkward!

Jerry Seinfeld was being interviewed on the red carpet at David Lynch Foundation’s Night of Laughter and apparently he is not a fan of being hugged. During the interview, Kesha ran up to him and said, “I love you so much, can you give me a hug?”

RELATED: Kesha Writes Essay about Eating Disorder Struggles

“No, thanks” Seinfeld insisted. Kesha begged fora hug to more times in classic Kesha until she finally scurried off. He finally told the host Tommy McFly “I don’t know who that is!” How does someone not know kesha?!

Check out the awkwardness below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live