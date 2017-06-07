Can’t Beat Kennedy: Wednesday 6/7

6:45 Cant Beat Kennedy: Kari from Concord



HBO has greenlight a movie about the Penn State football scandal and Al Pacino has signed on to play the head coach whose legacy was marred by revelation he was aware of the actions of Jerry Sandusky. What was the coaches’ name?

A group of hackers have posted 8 episodes of ABC’s upcoming show “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome”. This is the same group who released almost an entire season of which Netflix show a few weeks back?

Sony is making clean versions of movies available digitally, alongside the theatrical versions. But Seth Rogan doesn’t like it tweeting “Holy crap please don’t do this to our movies.” Which of the following is not a Seth Rogan movie? KUNG FU PANDA, SUPERBAD, TROPIC THUNDER

George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins yesterday, Ella and Alexander. True or False, George’s best buddy Brad Pitt has twins.

24 years ago in 1993, Woody Allen lost his bitter custody battle with who?

7:45 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Leah from Watertown

Today is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day. Which family restaurant has been serving ice cream since 1935 with its headquarters located in Wilbraham, MA?

Joan Rivers is starring in a new PETA campaign for dog adoption, nearly three years after her passing–her daughter supplied a photo. What does PETA stand for?

Mischa Barton’s ex-boyfriend was ordered to return any explicit materials he reordered of her during their relationship. On what popular T.v> show did she play Marissa Cooper?

Game of Thrones will set yet another new record in the upcoming season for the number of people SET ON FIRE. The HBO blockbuster now is the most awarded scripted series in Emmy history with 28,38 or 48 wins

Star Wars memorabilia worth $200,000 was stolen from a museum in California. What triple threat actor, writer, rapper will be playing a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo film?

8:45 Can’t Beat Kennedy: Diane from Quincy



A Philly TV reporter was fired after going on an extended NSFW rant yelling profanity at police and allegedly assaulting multiple employees of a comedy club she was kicked out of. What does NSFW stand for?

Two Papa John’s employees in Washington were arrested for selling cocaine out of pizza boxes. Which famous and now retired quarterback appears in their ads?

George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander June 6th, what year did Clooney begin his role as Dr. Doug Ross on the long-running medical drama ER? 1992,1994,1996

“Despacito” is still the top song on Hot 100. Finish the lyric.

32 years ago “The Goonies” hit theaters! Corey Feldman played Clark Devereaux in the film but was nicknamed and referred to as what for most of the film?