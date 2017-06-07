Cyndi Lauper to Write ‘Working Girl’ Broadway Musical

By Hayden Wright

In her 40-year career, Cyndi Lauper has worn many hats: pop music oddity, Goonies songstress, four-octave belter, Celebrity Apprentice contestant. Perhaps her biggest triumph to date came in 2012 when she wrote the songs to the Broadway musical Kinky Boots. Its commercial and critical success earned Lauper a Tony Award for Best Score and established her as serious musical composer—and the first woman to earn the honor on her own.

Now Lauper is set to repeat her success: She’s been tapped to write the music for a Broadway adaptation of the 1988 film Working Girl. The 1988 romantic comedy starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver, and featured music by Carly Simon. Simon won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Let the River Run” and the film has since become a bona fide classic.

Working Girl follows secretary Tess McGill as she breaks the rules to climb the corporate ladder at the end of the Reagan administration. For Lauper, it seems like a perfect fit—80s nostalgia, screwball energy, a hardscrabble Staten Island Cinderella story.

“I love the film, and its story about a woman’s very unconventional road to success in the ’80s is something I know a lot about,” Ms. Lauper told The New York Times. “Women are still fighting for fundamental rights and equal pay!”