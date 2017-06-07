Selena Gomez on Terror Attacks: ‘I Refuse to Let Fear Take Over’

By E.J. Judge

Selena Gomez is proud to say that she is fearless in the aftermath of the Ariana Grande concert bombing that took place on May 22nd in Manchester. Following the incident in London, the pop star isn’t letting the past terror attacks change the way she operates.

Gomez told Shoboy and Nina from 92.3 AMP Radio, “I refuse to let fear take over any of it … we should not be run by fear and we refuse to.”

The bombing killed 22 people, including children, and wounded dozens more. By week’s end, Grande had announced the One Love Manchester concert with a bill consisting of the world’s biggest pop stars: Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams, and Black Eyed Peas.

“I really do think that when you see what happened, even yesterday,” Gomez said of the concert. “There is such compassion and there are people willing to just put their soul out there and I think it’s beautiful.”