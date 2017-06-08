Can’t Beat Kennedy: Thursday 6/8

6:45 Yolanda from Somerville



Maria Menunous is 39 today. She is NOT a correspondent on which of the following, Access Hollywood, Today, or Extra?

A guy in New York dressed up as the Tin Man from “The Wizard of Oz” for a party on Saturday and then got a DUI charge on his way home. In the movie, the Tin Man is missing & desperately wants what?

Emmy award winning reality series Cash Cab is back with its original host, comedian Ben Bailey. In the original series, what happened after the contestant got 3 questions wrong?

Yesterday John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s daughter Luna adorably threw out the first pitch at the Seattle Mariners game. Which one of them is from the west coast?

Tim Mcgraw and Faith Hill had to build all the basic facilities of a town like clean water and electricity before they could start construction on their private island home in the Bahamas. Which one of them broke off their engagement to start dating the other?

7:45 Shannon from Attleboro



Cher is officially bringing the story of her life to Broadway. She holds the record for the longest amount of time between her first and last #1 hit. “I Got You Babe” was #1 in 1965 & this song was #1 33 years later, in 1999. Name the song.

Snooki revealed that she would definitely be down for a Jersey Shore revival but only for about a week because of her kids. On the original show, the housemates had a room they designated for sexy time calling it The ______ Room.

“Fortune” magazine is out with its annual Fortune 500 list & Walmart leads the way as the most valuable business in the U.S. This book store chain failed to make the cut for the 1st time in over a decade falling to #555. Name it.

Amazon Studios is making a movie based on the relationship between Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp. Linda Tripp was a close friend of Monica’s who betrayed her by releasing secret what to the public that detailed Monica’s sexcapades with President Clinton?

Leonardo DiCaprio showed up to Tobey Maguire’s daughter’s play this weekend. (She was in Beauty & the Beast) Have the BFFS been in 3, 5 or 8 movies together?

8:45 Sam from Methuen



John Mayer revealed he’s been dying to collaborate with Jay Z for years. Over the last few years John has been touring with this rock band that will return for another set of shows at Fenway Park next weekend. Is it Dead & Company, the Rolling Stones or Def Leppard?

Today is National Best friend’s day, what was the name of Corey Matthews’s best friend on ABC’s Boy Meets World?

Black-ish’s Yara Shahidi Is headed to Harvard. She plays Zoey on the show, the oldest or youngest daughter?

Liam Neeson turned 65 this week. He played the badass father in Taken who threatened the men who kidnapped his daughter with this famous line; take a listen & finish the quote

The Pussycat Dolls reunited this week & posted a sexy dance session to one of their early hits. How many dolls were part of the original group in 2003 when they landed their first record deal?