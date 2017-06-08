Jojo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Unfollowed Each Other On Instagram

By: Eric Donnelly

Another Bachelor breakup?!

After rumors circulating of the two going through a rocky patch, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have unfollowed each other on Instagram! Don’t you just love breakups in 2017?

According to Betches, “this was weirdly and somewhat creepily discovered because they both appeared on the top of each other’s following lists—indicating they were both recently added/re-added to the other’s follows.”

It’s tough for the duo to spend a lot of time together seeing as she lives in Dallas and he lives on the East Coast.

Not like this would be the first Bachelorette relationship to end…..