Kennedy and Salt Hit The Road In The Turkey Hill Ice Cream Truck

Karson & Kennedy were lucky enough to get an Ice Cream Truck for the entire summer from Turkey Hill & yesterday was their first visit at Lahey Hospital.

Salt ended up chatting with a few people, one who needed an entire box of Salted Caramel ice cream & another who had Karson’s injury all figured out.

The Ice Cream Truck could come visit your office!

Click above to hear the entire story!

Join the conversation! Share your opinion on this story with Karson & Kennedy on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.