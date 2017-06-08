#MixBeachHouse: Ed Sheeran's Coming Back to the Beach House! Get Qualified Every Day!

Meet The Man Who Played Barney!

June 8, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Barney, Business Insider, costume

By: Eric Donnelly

Didn’t know we needed this, but we totally did.

We must thank Business Insider for doing an interview with the man that played Barney aka 53-year-old David Joyner. He actually reveals a lot of interesting things about his character — he genuinely loved playing the colorful dinosaur.

One of the parts that I found most interesting was the “dinosync,” which means that Joyner had a headset under the headpiece and would match his movements to that. That sounds insanely difficult. It’s also pretty crazy that the costume weighed 70-pounds!

And yes, Barney is of course a T-Rex.

