Russian Hackers Communicated Via Britney Spears’ Instagram Comments

By: Eric Donnelly

Oops…

Business Insider is reporting that Britney Spears’ Instagram comments section was used by Russian hackers to communicate information. Now, this is crazy.

“Security researchers at Slovakian security firm ESET have been looking into Turla, a long-running hacking group believed to be linked to the Russian government that has targeted foreign governments, militaries, educational institutions and more. And they found something pretty unusual, they wrote in a blog post: The malware has been receiving instructions via a seemingly innocuous comment on one of Britney Spears’ Instagram photos.”

Apparently, in a comment that has since been deleted, “user ‘asmith215’ wrote ‘#2hot make loved to her, uupss #Hot #X.’ Just nonsense spam, right? Nope. Hidden inside that message was a a string of characters — 2kdhuHX — that makes up part of a bit.ly link.”

The Queen of Pop has 16.9 million followers on the social platform and receives thousands of comments on each photo, so it would be very difficult to notice a comment like that.

This story is actually so ridiculous.

