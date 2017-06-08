The Season 7 ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale Will Basically Be A Movie

By Rami Abou-Sabe

HBO has revealed the total runtime for each episode of the upcoming Game of Thrones season, and the finale will be an absolute doozy.

Season seven kicks off July 16th and will feature seven episodes as opposed to the 10-episode seasons of yore. But don’t fret Thrones fans, many of the episodes will be the series’ longest yet.

The finale, in particular, will run a whopping 81 minutes, going toe-to-toe with many full-length Hollywood movies. Check out the total length of each episode below, and watch the official trailer if you haven’t seen it yet.

Buckle up folks, winter is coming.

Episode 1: 59 minutes

Episode 2: 59 minutes

Episode 3: 63 minutes

Episode 4: 50 minutes

Episode 5: 59 minutes

Episode 6: 71 minutes

Episode 7: 81 minutes